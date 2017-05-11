Casa de Mareas

Casa de Mareas
The Sibarist Community is the first community to offer wellness-oriented sharing houses where you can spend time living and working.

Pleasant environments built with natural materials facilitate connections and therefore ideas. We have implemented in our first project "Casa de Mareas" WELL measures and principles of Neuroarchitecture to achieve a physical, mental and emotional welfare in which to develop the best ability to transform reality: creativity.

"Casa de Mareas" is a 16th century mansion with 7 double rooms and an en-suite bathroom that has been rehabilitated with all the original materials possible and incorporating all the advantages of our time. A harmonious dialogue between the past and the future where design and contemporary art act as a source of inspiration. The house has a permanent exhibition of our platform ART U READY, with which we support emerging artists.

Houses designed to optimise shared spaces without renouncing privacy, regardless of who they are shared with. Innovation is very present in our community. "Casa de Mareas" is the first house with data connection by Signify's LiFi in its coworking area. This pioneering technology is faster, safer and healthier because it reduces exposure to electromagnetic radiation. A professional coworking that has ergonomic furniture and ACTIU WELL certification, as well as the best natural light, being the most suitable place for concentration and productivity, perfect attributes for living and working remote.

It is rented completely, with daily cleaning and as an opening promotion it will include our special healthy and nutritious breakfast, the best way to take care of your diet and start the day with energy. As a complement to the stay we offer creativity retreats and different leisure and cultural activities such as gastronomic experiences, surfing, etc. Punctually we will open programmes on specific dates to allow you to register individually.

Located in Escalante, is small Cantabrian village of medieval origin, captivates us with its large houses that preserve its mountain style. On the shores of the marshes of Santoña and catalogued as a Natural Park, it maintains its ecosystem intact. Only 3km from one of the beaches favoured by surfing lovers and the best in Cantabria is the kilometre-long beach of Berria. Escalante is a discreet village that remains authentic, well known locally for its gastronomic and natural attractions. Lovers of tranquillity and gastronomy will find their special paradise here.

Architect
  • Patxi Eguiluz
Interior Design
  • Sylvia Girón
Photographer
  • Rebeca Patillas Sobrino
Bedrooms
  • 7
    • Full Baths
  • 7
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 6458
    • Lot Size
  • 7911

    • Press