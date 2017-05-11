Campestre 107 is a residence located in San Angel Inn District inside Mexico City. It has around 325 built square meters, which are distributed into two levels. The house’s terrain has got a rectangular proportion. Its dimensions are 11 meters width per 33 meters long.

The understanding of this proportion was what guided the house´s design. The built environment only represents a third part of the land area and it is arranged around two patios which divide the public from the private spaces. Furthermore, the necessity of generating a house able to be inhabited entirely in one level existed. Therefore, the main spaces of it remain on the ground floor.

With a “T” shaped floor plan, the regular public spaces are located around the first patio. A hall, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen form the first body of the residence. Whereas the private spaces, such as the master bedroom and a family room, can be found at the back. On the other side, the spaces whose inhabitants do not reside at the house are located on the upper level.