Carmel Valley House

By Blue Sky Building System
Carmel Valley House
Four bedrooms, five baths in about 5,000 square feet. Includes our moment frame. Honored as a Record House by Architectural Record magazine in 2015. Architect: Jim Jennings Architecture, San Francisco

Credits

Architect
  • Jim Jennings Architecture
