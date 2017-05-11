Capilano House

By Krista Jahnke
Capilano House
View Photos

A full renovation of a west coast modern home overlooking Capilano River in North Vancouver by Miza Architects.

Krista Jahnke uploaded Capilano House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Fully renovated, Capilano House is a west coast overlooking Capilano River in North Vancouver by Miza Architects. Photo of Capilano House modern homeView Photos

Fully renovated, Capilano House is a west coast modern home overlooking Capilano River in North Vancouver by Miza Architects.

Modern home with Doors, Interior, and Swing Door Type. Photo 2 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. MIZA Architects completely renovated the Capilano Crescent Residence. Nestled in the trees, the home is filled with light and plenty of space. The black kitchen offers a contemporary contrast to the white walls and light hardwood floors. Photo 3 of Capilano HouseView Photos

MIZA Architects completely renovated the Capilano Crescent Residence. Nestled in the trees, the home is filled with light and plenty of space. The black kitchen offers a contemporary contrast to the white walls and light hardwood floors.

Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, Cooktops, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Ceiling Lighting, and Microwave. Photo 4 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 5 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Stools, Bar, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Storage, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Photo 6 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Standard Layout Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 7 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Storage, Table, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Chair. Photo 8 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Ottomans, Coffee Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Photo 9 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Ottomans, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, and Sofa. Photo 10 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. Photo 11 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Photo 12 of Capilano House modern homeView Photos
Photo 13 of Capilano House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 14 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Photo 15 of Capilano House modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 16 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 17 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Rug Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 18 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Ceiling Lighting. Photo 19 of Capilano HouseView Photos
Modern home with Ceiling Lighting. Photo 20 of Capilano HouseView Photos

Credits

Posted By
Krista Jahnke
@kristajahnke
Architect
  • Miza Architects
Photographer