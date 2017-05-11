Capilano House
A full renovation of a west coast modern home overlooking Capilano River in North Vancouver by Miza Architects.
MIZA Architects completely renovated the Capilano Crescent Residence. Nestled in the trees, the home is filled with light and plenty of space. The black kitchen offers a contemporary contrast to the white walls and light hardwood floors.
