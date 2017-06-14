Perched on the edge of a steep and challenging site, the main level of this two story residence commands panoramic views of downtown Portland, Mt. Hood, and the forested canyon below. Located above the Washington Park Rose Gardens, an essential part of the design process was ensuring the home captured the essence of these connections through the framing of views. The house functions as a camera, with each room a different lens. The form of the home is expressed by the fewest amount of simple, clean lines needed to complete this view puzzle. In many ways the house is a built expression of what is possible on the site after you carve away the constraints.