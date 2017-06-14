Canterbury Residence
Perched on the edge of a steep and challenging site, the main level of this two story residence commands panoramic views of downtown Portland, Mt. Hood, and the forested canyon below. Located above the Washington Park Rose Gardens, an essential part of the design process was ensuring the home captured the essence of these connections through the framing of views. The house functions as a camera, with each room a different lens. The form of the home is expressed by the fewest amount of simple, clean lines needed to complete this view puzzle. In many ways the house is a built expression of what is possible on the site after you carve away the constraints.
Delete Account uploaded Canterbury Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
- iBuild PDX
Photographer
- Pete Eckert
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Square Feet
3400