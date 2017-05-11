Bush Terminal Comfort Station

By
Bush Terminal Comfort Station
View Photos

This EDC/Parks Department-sponsored project involves the reclamation of a series of abandoned piers in Bush Terminal, Brooklyn. The site – with views to industry both defunct and resurgent, active maritime shipping lanes and Lady Liberty — will become a public park with expansive lawns, reclaimed marshlands and tidal pools, ball fields, and recreational and educational facilities.

Long-term plans for the park include a café/restaurant and environmental learning center, but the first structure, designed by TCA, is a 1,200 sf comfort station which will house public restrooms, a small administrative office, and storage for sports teams and the Parks Department maintenance crews.

uploaded Bush Terminal Comfort Station through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Garage and Storage Room Type. Bush Terminal Comfort Station Photo of Bush Terminal Comfort StationView Photos

Bush Terminal Comfort Station

Modern home with Garage. Bush Terminal Comfort Station Photo 2 of Bush Terminal Comfort StationView Photos

Bush Terminal Comfort Station

Modern home with Garage. Bush Terminal Comfort Station Photo 3 of Bush Terminal Comfort StationView Photos

Bush Terminal Comfort Station

Modern home with Garage. Bush Terminal Comfort Station Photo 4 of Bush Terminal Comfort StationView Photos

Bush Terminal Comfort Station

Modern home with Garage. Bush Terminal Comfort Station Photo 5 of Bush Terminal Comfort StationView Photos

Bush Terminal Comfort Station

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • New York