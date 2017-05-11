This EDC/Parks Department-sponsored project involves the reclamation of a series of abandoned piers in Bush Terminal, Brooklyn. The site – with views to industry both defunct and resurgent, active maritime shipping lanes and Lady Liberty — will become a public park with expansive lawns, reclaimed marshlands and tidal pools, ball fields, and recreational and educational facilities.

Long-term plans for the park include a café/restaurant and environmental learning center, but the first structure, designed by TCA, is a 1,200 sf comfort station which will house public restrooms, a small administrative office, and storage for sports teams and the Parks Department maintenance crews.