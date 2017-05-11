Bush Terminal Comfort Station
This EDC/Parks Department-sponsored project involves the reclamation of a series of abandoned piers in Bush Terminal, Brooklyn. The site – with views to industry both defunct and resurgent, active maritime shipping lanes and Lady Liberty — will become a public park with expansive lawns, reclaimed marshlands and tidal pools, ball fields, and recreational and educational facilities.
Long-term plans for the park include a café/restaurant and environmental learning center, but the first structure, designed by TCA, is a 1,200 sf comfort station which will house public restrooms, a small administrative office, and storage for sports teams and the Parks Department maintenance crews.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Bush Terminal Comfort Station
Bush Terminal Comfort Station
Bush Terminal Comfort Station
Bush Terminal Comfort Station
Bush Terminal Comfort Station