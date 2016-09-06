This renovation to a mid-century home needed some careful attention to really infuse the 'Modern' to the Mid-Century bungalow. Because it certainly didn't start that way and the search wasn't clear. From the onset the bulk of the extended design period was centered around a 2nd story addition over a new two car garage. Late in the design process the architects 'flipped' the kitchen to it's natural resting place and that single move precipitated the bungalow remaining a bungalow.