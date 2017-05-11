Try Dwell+ for FREE

Buffaloe House

By
Buffaloe House
View Photos

This house evolved from explorations into a deep and honest engagement with it’s environment. Sited in a gently rolling pasture, it is bordered on one side by the plateaus of Mesa Verde and on the other by the peaks of the LaPlata mountains.

The house reaches out toward these landscapes, delicately balancing the need for shelter and intimate spaces with the desire for pulling in light, views, and terrain from multiple vantage points. These considerations, along with the client's love of art, cooking and entertaining, informed the organization of the various spaces and their connections.

The materials palette focuses on resilience, with an exterior of corten steel, zinc, and concrete. The corten and concrete volumes move uninterrupted from exterior to interior and are complemented by douglas fir and smooth plaster.

Energy efficiency was essential to the project: the building envelope is tightly sealed and highly insulated, and includes triple-glazed wood windows. A ground-source heat pump, appropriate passive solar design and a PV array meet nearly all of the home's energy needs.

Central to the architecture is raw materiality and the multiple moments of engagement with the terrain, views, and constantly changing light of this western landscape.

uploaded Buffaloe House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, North Patio at Sunset Photo of Buffaloe House modern home

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, North Patio at Sunset

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace Exterior Photo 2 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace Exterior

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, North Elevation Photo 3 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, North Elevation

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, South Courtyard Photo 4 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, South Courtyard

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Bed. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Master Bedroom Patio Photo 5 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Master Bedroom Patio

Modern home with Living Room. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace Photo 6 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace

Modern home with Living Room. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace Photo 7 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace

Modern home with Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Metal Cabinet, Drop In Sink, Metal Counter, Wall Oven, Accent Lighting, Laminate Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Range Hood, Cooktops, Undermount Sink, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen Photo 8 of Buffaloe House

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Clark & Chapin Architects

Overview

Location
  • Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2009
    • Square Feet
  • 4000