Buddha House
Interior of a small summer house for a very interesting, young and happy family that follows Buddhism, enjoys yoga and loves to travel a lot. The building is intended for leisure and entertaining.
The building is decided in wood, glass and metal. Just architectural composition is maintained outdoor pergolas and terraces. The interior used natural wood, stone, copper, textiles and varied game world, both natural and artificial.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Ivan Yunakov
- Olga Kornienko
- Katrich Jaroslav
- Timothy Bogatyrenko
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
170