A large house that accommodates with the objective of preserving existing trees. In an ample land of irregular geometry, of almost 2500 m2, with a narrow front towards the street, and a leafy autochthonous forest, the house is implanted in the bottom of th e same allowing to open its spaces towards the good orientation and the forest. The program is basically composed of 4 blocks. Towards the ends the private block of bedrooms on one side, and study and barbecue on the other, both on 2 levels. Towards the ce nter, the social block with kitchen- dining- living- gallery, in double height, and the entrance block- to be intimate in simple height. The articulation of the different areas of the house responds to the premise of opening their environments towards the nort h and preserving existing trees, all unified by a single sloping roof. The logic of the constructive system, both vertical of the walls and horizontal of the roof, makes it possible to take all design decisions together and coherence. The walls are made of reinforced concrete, filled every 1.20, and the roof structure and specific supports are made of wood. The decomposition of the columns along with the diagonals, lighten their thickness and leave the joinery in its separation, in addition to its structura l function to cover larger lights. In addition, the intercolumnium makes a small reminiscence to the forest, but in this case, from the logic of construction.