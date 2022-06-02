Our clients fell in love with this heritage home tucked away on a quiet street in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick. Through its history there was evidence that it had passed through many hands and needed plenty of care to return it to its former glory.

The renovation restores the front of the home and adds a substantial multi-level addition tucked away behind its heritage rooms at the front. The extension steps down into a spacious and contemporary open Living area with a freshly landscaped Backyard. Then up to Bedrooms and Parents’ retreat, and up again to the Roof Terrace, all of which take in the surrounds and offer a quiet hideaway from the world.

The expertly crafted angulated forms ensure that the addition is respectful of its setting. While the various textures and materials are an exploration, and contemporary acknowledgment, of the decorative features of the Edwardian facade that graces the street.