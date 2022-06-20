Brunswick House
By Emlyn Olaver
A modest and robust brick addition to an existing weatherboard home, Brunswick house is a home for a young family. The extension is modest and simple with the focus being on quality of natural light and materiality within a dynamic space. The site slopes away to the rear, north facing backyard, providing an opportunity to step down and also bring the ceiling line up to both bring in light and demarcate spaces in the open plan living area.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Olaver Architecture
Photographer
- Ben Hosking
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Year
2021