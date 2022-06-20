Subscribe to Dwell
Brunswick House

By Emlyn Olaver
Brunswick House
A modest and robust brick addition to an existing weatherboard home, Brunswick house is a home for a young family. The extension is modest and simple with the focus being on quality of natural light and materiality within a dynamic space. The site slopes away to the rear, north facing backyard, providing an opportunity to step down and also bring the ceiling line up to both bring in light and demarcate spaces in the open plan living area.

Credits

Posted By
e
Emlyn Olaver
@emlynolaver
Architect
  • Olaver Architecture
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2021