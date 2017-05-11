Brooklyn Carriage House

By Elizabeth Dooley
Brooklyn Carriage House
View Photos

Past to present in an ever changing Brooklyn neighborhood.

Elizabeth Dooley uploaded Brooklyn Carriage House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Dining Room, Concrete Floor, Chair, and Table. Dining room into Atrium Photo of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Dining room into Atrium

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, and Hardscapes. Kitchen opening to Garden Photo 2 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Kitchen opening to Garden

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Concrete Floor, Ottomans, and Pendant Lighting. Main Living Room Photo 3 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Main Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Concrete Floor, Sectional, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Living Room Photo 4 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Windows and Skylight Window Type. Skylight Photo 5 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Skylight

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Pendant Lighting, and Bed. Master Bedroom Photo 6 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Bedroom to Library Photo 7 of Brooklyn Carriage HouseView Photos

Bedroom to Library

Credits

Posted By
e
Elizabeth Dooley
@dooleyimages
Architect
  • Harper Design + Build
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • New York
    • Year
  • 2017