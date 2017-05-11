The Brooks remodel is our 2nd project with these clients. Walking through the front door, depending on the weather, you take in the sun's western rays and the calm of Lake Washington or the drip of rain hitting choppy gray waters. Either way there is something - ironically - grounding about the sight, as you find yourself stopped in the moment pondering the quiet beauty of the lake, Seward Park and the Seattle skyline beyond. Enhancing the homes connection to the view and outdoors and providing places for the family to come together and entertain were key objectives of the remodel.

The original 4100 SF home was built as an L shaped split level with a below grade lower floor that daylights onto the backyard. We inherited the building footprint and, for budget reasons, limited the gut and remodel to the west wing, although we did re-side and re-roof the whole house for continuity. The original home, like many of its age, had low roof eaves, ceilings, and windows along with compartmentalized rooms. Raising the ceiling height, opening up the living spaces and strengthening the home's connection to the backyard and view beyond were priorities. Additionally, a feature of the client's first home was that we placed the kitchen in the center of the main living space. This layout gave the family the opportunity to cook, eat, meet up and hang out all together in one area. The clients loved this feature and knew it was a must have for the remodel.

The remodel was limited to the west wing of the existing footprint and included the rebuild of all but the joists of the main floor. We redesigned the exteriors of the home, reworked the layout of both floors and designed a new patio, exterior stair and deck on the backyard.