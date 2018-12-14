This Bronte Beach single family home in Sydney, Australia is a home that most people only dream about. The on-beach location allows for endless fresh air and sunshine while the floor to ceiling windows that surround the home keep the living easy.

Renovated in 2018, Lane and Grove Architects updated the facade of this ocean front four bedroom, three bath home, replacing hinged doors to the terraces with sliding doors. The prevailing monochromatic beige facade gave way to a contrast in upper and lower elements allowing the building to become grounded by darker, heavier colors and textures. The addition of the Robert Plumb Project New Guinean timber screens softened the edges, adding interest whilst maintaining light and privacy. British lighting manufacturer Original BTC lights, Diner 125 and Box Wall Lights, were supplied by local Australian distributor, Dunlin, for the kitchen and entryway of the home. Additional information about the lighting design can be found at www.origionalbtc.com.

Lane & Grove's focus is to create timeless designs that meet all the practical needs of the client, whilst being sympathetic to the surrounding built environment. The studio enjoy's collaborating with other trades and artisans to create bespoke designs.