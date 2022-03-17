The Durston Family came to us looking for help with their two bedroom, two bath home in Land Park, Sacramento. Their main wants were: 1) to upgrade their very original 1950’s kitchen, 2) turn their dilapidated garage into usable living space; 3) give them a front yard patio (if budget allowed) and 4) to re-style their front living spaces.

Sara wanted her home to be white, light and all neutral - to balance out the daily chaos she came home to after working all day as a lawyer - and Jeff, a school teacher, wanted to lean into the energy by adding color and patterns. He’s also a musician and his love language with his kids is sitting down at night and playing tunes while Alice and George sing and play along beside him.

We loved his story and we love how music can make you feel. Music is energizing and lively, it’s HARMONIOUS. The Oxford dictionary definition of harmony is ”the combination of simultaneously sounded musical notes to produce chords and chord progressions having a pleasing effect”. That was it, harmony was what we wanted to bring into their new home for Jeff. Then, we’d layer the harmonious elements with calming, bright tones for Sara to bring in a sense of serenity: Bright Harmony.