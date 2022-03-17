Bright Harmony
The Durston Family came to us looking for help with their two bedroom, two bath home in Land Park, Sacramento. Their main wants were: 1) to upgrade their very original 1950’s kitchen, 2) turn their dilapidated garage into usable living space; 3) give them a front yard patio (if budget allowed) and 4) to re-style their front living spaces.
Sara wanted her home to be white, light and all neutral - to balance out the daily chaos she came home to after working all day as a lawyer - and Jeff, a school teacher, wanted to lean into the energy by adding color and patterns. He’s also a musician and his love language with his kids is sitting down at night and playing tunes while Alice and George sing and play along beside him.
We loved his story and we love how music can make you feel. Music is energizing and lively, it’s HARMONIOUS. The Oxford dictionary definition of harmony is ”the combination of simultaneously sounded musical notes to produce chords and chord progressions having a pleasing effect”. That was it, harmony was what we wanted to bring into their new home for Jeff. Then, we’d layer the harmonious elements with calming, bright tones for Sara to bring in a sense of serenity: Bright Harmony.
This bright and airy living room was created through pastel pops of pink and blue and natural elements of greenery, lots of light, and a sleek caramel leather couch all focused around the red brick fireplace.
Pops of color create definition and contrast against white walls in this living room. A caramel leather couch brings warmth, and vintage pieces like the twin swivel chairs adds some funk and fun to the space, all focused around the red brick fireplace.
A honey MCM coffee table and a caramel leather couch ties a living room full of blue accents to a dining room with a refurbished dining table and vintage mustard yellow dining room chairs.
Twin baby blue vintage swivel chairs paired with custom pastel art work and greenery create a comfortable and inviting living room.
Knoll fabric gave this client's newly reupholstered "tea chair" some new life!
Unique pieces like this arched vintage mirror and retro mustard yellow dining chairs harmonize with this refurbished hardwood dining room table for a music inspired home.
Vintage pieces like these retro mustard yellow dining chairs and arched wicker mirror add personality to this refinished dining room table.
Client's personal piano was the inspiration for this music room with twin shelving and handmade textured woven wallpaper from Weitzner.
Knoll fabric gave this client's newly reupholstered "tea chair" some new life, while creating a cozy area the flows into the dining room.
This music corner brings in color and defined as its own space with handmade textured woven wallpaper from Weitzner.
A butcher block free standing kitchen island with blue penny tile creates stylish functionality for this natural and airy feeling kitchen.
Dual toned checkered floor, pops of blue tile, and yellow accent lighting bring a bright harmony to this kitchen with a butcher block free standing island, clean white cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Stained white oak paneling and blue subway tile complete this custom wrapped kitchen range hood and backsplash.
Matching Brizo chrome kitchen faucet and hot water faucet pop against white quartz countertops and tile at this corner drop in sink.
Blue penny tile pops against a clean white and natural wood pantry with smart plugs.
This kitchen's natural light highlights the light wood butcher block free standing island.
Blue penny tile and subway tile paired with a yellow pendant pops against classic white kitchen cabinetry with a quartz corner sink.
This versatile natural wood butcher block free standing kitchen island is perfect for prepping meal or enjoying one.
Credits
- Colossus Mfg.
- Colossus Mfg.
- Stephanie Russo