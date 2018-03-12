Saratoga Springs, New York is known for its traditional bed-and-breakfasts and picturesque Victorians—but a new hotel has hit the scene that puts a modern spin on its equestrian-focused character.

Located in a former motor lodge directly across from the Saratoga Race Course, the Brentwood Hotel is the only one of its kind that has a view of the track. The Brooklyn-based creative group Studio Tack is responsible for the hotel, bar, and cafe—and marks their first solo project as owners, designers, and operators. With rates ranging from $150 to $300 per night, the single-story building holds 12 rooms that are simple and clean, yet full of character. Even though the structure has been completely renovated with modern amenities, its old world charm has been preserved, and even celebrated.