Brentwood Hotel
Saratoga Springs, New York is known for its traditional bed-and-breakfasts and picturesque Victorians—but a new hotel has hit the scene that puts a modern spin on its equestrian-focused character.
Located in a former motor lodge directly across from the Saratoga Race Course, the Brentwood Hotel is the only one of its kind that has a view of the track. The Brooklyn-based creative group Studio Tack is responsible for the hotel, bar, and cafe—and marks their first solo project as owners, designers, and operators. With rates ranging from $150 to $300 per night, the single-story building holds 12 rooms that are simple and clean, yet full of character. Even though the structure has been completely renovated with modern amenities, its old world charm has been preserved, and even celebrated.
The white board-and-batten facade takes cues from the surrounding stables and is surrounded by billowing grass and birch trees.
The twelve classic bedrooms are filled with raw brass light fixtures and beds that are custom designed by woodworker Dave Cummins. Marked by octagonal posts, the frames are made out of solid pine and are handcrafted in his upstate studio.
The beds are topped off with custom hand-dyed French linen blankets from Brooklyn-based Sharktooth. Additionally, each room is finished with high-gloss painted plywood floors that have a decorative wood trim running the edge of the room.
In each room, you’ll also find a custom sideboard that stocks local drinks and snacks. The equestrian-inspired theme holds strong in each of the rooms.
In the moody bathrooms, you’ll find solid brass fixtures, rain showers, chamfered mirrors, and products from C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries.
The lobby, which doubles as a lounge, is designed to feel like a cozy, classic parlor. The oak millwork is custom and features brass and Carrara marble details.
Throughout the rest of the hotel, you’ll find a careful attention to detail that brings the modernized Americana theme to life.