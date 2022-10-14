A home is more than a house, it is the building block of community. Boston Commons is located in a traditionally underserved neighborhood in San Antonio- a city facing a housing crisis. At a national scale, wealth disparity, political division, and pandemic has left communities more disconnected than ever. Boston Commons contributes to a more resilient city by promoting socioeconomic diversity and equality. The design encourages civic engagement, human connectedness, and a sense of belonging.

A range of dwelling types cater to a broad demographic. Co-living suites, duplexes, and small single-family homes offer widely spread rental rates- from affordable to 150% of the Area Median Income.

The spaces between the building constitute a “third space” for essential human needs beyond the workplace and home. Embanked parking preserves the heart of the site as a landscaped pedestrian zone. Small apartment layouts work in plan and section to support a gradient of private and social spaces. Porches open onto a landscaped spine, the Commons. Two large gathering spaces bookend the Commons, enjoying summer breezes and skyline views.

When measured in units per acre, Boston Commons is approximately four times more dense than its surroundings. But the architecture relates closely to the scale of neighboring historical homes by combining small units in various ways. Despite its density, the floor area ratio is low, preserving open space for vital community functions.

The architecture encourages casual run-ins in the course of daily life. Outdoor amenities invite meaningful exchanges between neighbors. Private porches overlooking the Commons help to enliven the space and provide natural surveillance. Individually metered solar arrays promote environmental awareness, grounding residents’ vital role as agents and stewards of their community.

A durable and affordable palette of stucco and wood unify the project. Efficient building forms relate to neighboring historical homes with gabled roof-lines, stacked windows, and minimal detailing. Recessed wood porches create a playful cadence across the site, drawing focus toward the inner life between buildings.