Book House
This whole-house remodel gives a venerable brick Tudor home a modern twist. Designed for two book (and dog!) lovers, it incorporates bookshelves and cozy seating areas throughout the house. Modern details complement traditional elements while steel windows, doors and exposed structure open the interior to light and views. The exterior features a 'secret garden', sunroom and terrace that overlook Lake Washington.
Architect
Interior Design
- NB Design Group
Builder
- Prestige Residential Construction
