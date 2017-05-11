Old Town is still very much the place to be in Prague’s hospitality scene, which makes minimalist-chic design that much more of a statement, given the city center’s Gothic-Baroque backdrop of spires and ornate stonework. BoHo Prague’s post-office past is plain enough, what with the soaring ceilings and oversize windows, but the present state of design eschews municipal grandeur for a refined, minimal boutique look. Thus the sleek, neutral-hued lobby bar and library, but also the futuristic cluster of globe bulbs and pendant lamps. It’s a fine spot to gather oneself with an early coffee, arty hardback in hand, plotting the day’s excursions, or to unwind and cool the heels with something stronger as twilight falls over the Czech capital.

There’s a modest spa area with high-tech fitness equipment and a hip little sauna, complete with recessed lighting and mosaic alcoves. The visual appeal reaches its zenith in the restaurant: blonde hardwood floors underfoot, a vast bank of windows, and for the real conversation-starter, a beam-and-panel ceiling installation, all clean lines and flawless wood. Plenty for design geeks to chew over as they, well, chew — the international plates here aspire to similar heights of elegant design, and the wine list leaves little to be desired. The 57 rooms and suites maintain the bright, businesslike atmosphere with a hint of mid-century suavity in the furnishings. Free wi-fi and LCD TVs supply screen time as needed; if not, there’s always the luxury bath amenities and a peaceful night’s sleep.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels