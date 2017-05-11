Rethinking life on water
Water : it is at the origin of life and in the heart of our cities, it reminds us travel and freedom, feeds our inspiration, pacifies us and reawaken our childhood dreams. However, one question remains: is it possible to live in perfect harmony with it? Boathome accepted the challenge to turn this vision to reality, by associating comfort, beauty and cutting-edge technologies.
