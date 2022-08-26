The 300m2 apartment is located in a luxury residential complex located in Mexico City.

For this project, a reconfiguration of the general distribution of the department according to customer needs.

The inspiration for this project starts from the idea of ​​integrating space through the use of materials natural as stones and wood, to create a warm, serene and dynamic atmosphere.

The main objective of this project was to design specific spaces for each family member that inhabits this space and in turn for the different activities that will be carried out within each department area. In such a way that each space has a function and in turn a visual integration through the use of natural materials, furniture and illumination. A mix of contemporary and mid-century furniture was used to give it a certain personal project, which reflects the style and personality of the users.