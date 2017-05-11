Derbyshire

By Bespoke Architects
Derbyshire
View Photos

This cute little 3 bedroom house was designed for the seaside town of Torquay. Located in the new Zeally Bay estate the brief called for a minimalist house that focused on a rooms with a multi purpose ability and easy access for the elderly. Completed in June of 2016 we have to say we are over the moon with the result and can't wait to continue the collaboration with Derbyshire in the future.

Entry Photo of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Entry

Front Facade Photo 2 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Front Facade

Entry Hall Photo 3 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Entry Hall

Cantilevered Canopy Photo 4 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Canopy

Cantilevered Canopy Photo 5 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Canopy

Laundry and Walk In Pantry Photo 6 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Laundry and Walk In Pantry

Shoes Photo 7 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Shoes

Timber Screen Photo 8 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Timber Screen

Modern home with Laundry Room. Laundry and Walk In Pantry Photo 9 of DerbyshireView Photos

Laundry and Walk In Pantry

Timber Screen Photo 10 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Timber Screen

Cantilevered Canopy Photo 11 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Canopy

Cantilevered Canopy Photo 12 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Canopy

Dolls House Photo 13 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Dolls House

Cantilevered Canopy Photo 14 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Canopy

Master Bedroom Photo 15 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Master Bedroom

Bathroom Photo 16 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Bathroom

Pendant Light Photo 17 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Pendant Light

Ensuite Photo 18 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Ensuite

Entry Photo 19 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Entry

Ensuite Photo 20 of Derbyshire modern homeView Photos

Ensuite

Credits

Posted By
Bespoke Architects
@bahq
Builder
  • Derbyshire
Photographer
  • Dean Walters
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 0
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2429
    • Lot Size
  • 5328