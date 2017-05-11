This cute little 3 bedroom house was designed for the seaside town of Torquay. Located in the new Zeally Bay estate the brief called for a minimalist house that focused on a rooms with a multi purpose ability and easy access for the elderly. Completed in June of 2016 we have to say we are over the moon with the result and can't wait to continue the collaboration with Derbyshire in the future.
Entry
Front Facade
Entry Hall
Cantilevered Canopy
Cantilevered Canopy
Laundry and Walk In Pantry
Shoes
Timber Screen
Laundry and Walk In Pantry
Timber Screen
Cantilevered Canopy
Cantilevered Canopy
Dolls House
Cantilevered Canopy
Master Bedroom
Bathroom
Pendant Light
Ensuite
Entry
Ensuite
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
- Derbyshire
Photographer
- Dean Walters
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
0
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
2429
Lot Size
5328