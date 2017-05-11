Beautiful Duplex in Barcelona

By CONTI, CERT
Beautiful Duplex in Barcelona
View Photos

All the furniture is custom made and designed by the studio. Wooden floors and concrete. Bathrooms with natural stone, marble and concrete.

CONTI, CERT uploaded Beautiful Duplex in Barcelona through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
CONTI, CERT
@conticert
Interior Design
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 250