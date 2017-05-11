Beadle Buddy

By The Ranch Mine
Beadle Buddy
Beadle Buddy

A growing, young family moving into a home on a corner lot originally designed by a pioneer of desert modernism, Al Beadle, led to an exterior/landscape renovation to restore and build upon the mid-century desert appeal of the home that had been lost through the years while adding a garage to make up for the lack of storage and utility space that we call "Beadle Buddy." The design focused on detaching the garage from the house to preserve the quality of the original house while creating a courtyard space with a floating built in outdoor grill. The garage design pulled elements from the original house which received a new exterior color palette. The landscape design is primarily low water, low maintenance while keeping a small yard for the young children to play in and adding a front walkway and courtyard defined by a "Haver block" wall to highlight the entrance to the home. A custom cor-ten steel fence that echoes the positive-negative pattern of the detailed block work on the original house extends the livability and privacy for the homeowners and custom cor-ten steel planters for herbs and vegetables encourage their interest in growing some of their own food.

The Ranch Mine
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape

Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape

Front court walkway

Front court walkway

Floating grill on detached garage

Floating grill on detached garage

Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence

Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence

Site fence with Mexican Fence Post cacti

Site fence with Mexican Fence Post cacti

Cor-ten steel gate

Cor-ten steel gate

Detached Garage with shadow block detail

Detached Garage with shadow block detail

Side yard

Side yard

Cor-ten steel planter

Cor-ten steel planter

Living room to front court

Living room to front court

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Identity Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2428
    • Lot Size
  • 11911 SF