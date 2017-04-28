Bankside Apartment
Bankside Apartment is a minimalist apartment located in London, England, designed by HASA Atelier. The design is a play between simplicity and light. A minimal approach to the furnishing and treatments puts more emphasis on the power of the line. Key volumetric alignments draw the eye to views out the window to the river and financial district beyond. Color is used sparingly and considerately, ‘lifting’ particular elements of the flat. The white interior walls and bleached timber floor create light, generous spaces. There is a clarity in light and volume which suggests a legible living arrangement, relieving the occupant of any distraction; allowing for calm and meditative spaces.
Hallway
Bathroom
Dining room
Drawers
Bedroom
Kitchen
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- HASA Atelier
Photographer
- James Whitaker
Overview
Location
Year
2016
Press
Publications