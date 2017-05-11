Baby Ruth
Our Midcentury styled 450 SF Accessory Structure took us 4 short months to complete. Baby Ruth sports a full bath, polished concrete floors, encaustic cement tile, clawfoot tub, cedar ceilings, metal roof HVAC, and midcentury gems. Located on Ruth Ave in Crestview neighborhood in Austin Tx, our client enjoys this extra living space as an office, entertainment, and guest quarters.
QuarterLab Design Build uploaded Baby Ruth through Add A Home.
