Located in the heart of Avándaro, Valle de Bravo, Avándaro 333 is a housing project developed on a 17,000m2 site, which is conceived from two fundamental firsts; The consolidation of an active and collaborative community and respecting the natural context in which the project is immersed, resulting in contemporary architecture with awareness and memory, in synergy with the vernacular architecture of the region and integrating nature to the maximum so that the user can enjoy the forest, the views and the proximity to the town of Avándaro.

The climate in the area is extremely pleasant, allowing the design of open spaces, with cross ventilation and great natural lighting. The dynamic gate system allows the user to open or close the rooms in their entirety, blurring the interior from the exterior. The program of the units on the ground floor consists of a social area that integrates living room, dining room and kitchen, outside it has a small pool and private terrace that gives access to the common garden. It has three bedrooms with private bathrooms, an open room that can be used either as a TV room or study, and a half bathroom. Units on first level have a similar program but with an additional fourth room, maid’s room, more spacious social areas, and sloping roofs.

The image sought is that of a large residence immersed in the forest, horizontality stands out on the facades, through volumes of apparent concrete that are intercepted by stone walls in the area, giving the property personality and material wealth. they also provide privacy between neighbors. To solve the roofs, pergolas and railings, a mixed structural system was chosen, in steel and laminated wood, achieving ceilings with wooden sections of greater dimensions and fewer repetitions, thus achieving aesthetic, efficient and minimalist structures.

The residential complex houses twenty-seven homes. Resolved from modules of three units, two on the ground floor and one on the first level, each with independent accesses and underground parking spaces. Incorporating common amenities such as: clubhouse, semi-Olympic pool, terrace, and paddle tennis court.

Thus, generating a project with a coarse density displaced in a contained area, allowing the abundance of natural and common areas, promoting the full development of the users and the community. Likewise, the complex has a wastewater treatment plant and a storage system for irrigation of green areas, reducing the impact of the project on the site.

