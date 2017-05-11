Autor Rooms

Autor Rooms
Warsaw, Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
For reasons which we don’t need to dwell on here, Warsaw has some distance to cover before it matches certain other European capitals as a destination. But things are going in the right direction, and the potential is limitless. And it’s never a bad sign when a city’s boutique hotels look like Autor Rooms. Small but mighty at just four rooms, this converted townhouse — a collective effort by some of the city’s most relentlessly inventive designers, architects, and general-purpose creative types — clearly demonstrates the wisdom of investing in hometown pride.

As the name might suggest, they take as much pride in their interiors as a novelist might in a manuscript, weaving unique features like bay window nooks and private balconies into a unified statement in clean minimalism. Eccentric lighting fixtures and curvilinear furniture lend a mod-futuristic vibe to the building’s original stucco, parquet flooring, and transom windows. Framed local artwork grounds the experience in this city in particular, but they’re by no means humorless; vintage radios and sleek in-room shower cubicles make sure of that, the former Bluetooth-equipped and the latter featuring Tołpa products.

The common space holds it all together, supplementing a living/dining room with a spacious terrace and full kitchen. Take breakfast — homemade pastries, eggs, and excellent coffee — here to the accompaniment of a Poland-centric vinyl collection, blueprinting your day with helpful suggestions from the folks who know Warsaw best. Tour a gallery, stroll the Vistula, snag a couple paperbacks, and before you know it, you’re a Warsaw regular already.

