This typical house in Buenos Aires, named "casa chorizo" for the conection between the diferent areas has been restored to be lived by a young family.

The stairs that used to be outside the patio have been incorporated to the house whith the great glass and steel window that closes the dining area and incorporated kitchen.

This two open themselfs to the patio to get light and become a visually pleasing space.

The living room and main bedroom open to the patio as well conserving the original wood entrances.

On the first floor a little bedroom is conected by a hallway to the new terrace built over the dining room and with views to the patio downstairs.