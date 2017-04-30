Artigas

Artigas
This typical house in Buenos Aires, named "casa chorizo" for the conection between the diferent areas has been restored to be lived by a young family.

The stairs that used to be outside the patio have been incorporated to the house whith the great glass and steel window that closes the dining area and incorporated kitchen.
This two open themselfs to the patio to get light and become a visually pleasing space.
The living room and main bedroom open to the patio as well conserving the original wood entrances.

On the first floor a little bedroom is conected by a hallway to the new terrace built over the dining room and with views to the patio downstairs.

Kitchen details

Kitchen details

A door hides the boiler and the pantry

A door hides the boiler and the pantry

Marble countertop, granite floors, white furniture and wooden details.

Marble countertop, granite floors, white furniture and wooden details.

The original beams and the wall above the cupboard have been painted in black

The original beams and the wall above the cupboard have been painted in black

The table and the lamp above are both made in rustic wood, combined with eam's chair in different colors.

The table and the lamp above are both made in rustic wood, combined with eam's chair in different colors.

The window with colored glass is original from the house and has been restored to be relocated.

The window with colored glass is original from the house and has been restored to be relocated.

The kitchen seen from the patio.

The kitchen seen from the patio.

The living room preserves the original wooden floors and entrances

The living room preserves the original wooden floors and entrances

The patio at the front offers a view to the dining area and kitchen. It has been painted in blue , which highlights the antique floor.

The patio at the front offers a view to the dining area and kitchen.
It has been painted in blue , which highlights the antique floor.

The great window made in glass and steel divides the patio and the dining area.

The great window made in glass and steel divides the patio and the dining area.

Inside out feeling from the dining area.

Inside out feeling from the dining area.

The petiribi wood bench, the sunshades and the plants over the blue walls set up a unique atmosphere.

The petiribi wood bench, the sunshades and the plants over the blue walls set up a unique atmosphere.

The stairs that used to be out in the patio are now inside thanks to the window and cealing that has been built after them.

The stairs that used to be out in the patio are now inside thanks to the window and cealing that has been built after them.

The halway upstairs gets natural light during the entire day.

The halway upstairs gets natural light during the entire day.

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Melisa Herc / Carolina Feller
Interior Design
  • Estudio Feller Herc
Landscape Design
  • Melisa Herc / Carolina Feller
Builder
  • Estudio Feller Herc
Photographer
  • Ana Gruki
Full Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Traditional
    • Year
  • 2011
    • Square Feet
  • 1076

    • Press

    Publications
  • Revista Parati