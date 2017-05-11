Art and Light
Featured in DWELL January/February 2018 Issue: Mod World: Kitchens and Baths on the Cutting Edge
Imagined as a gallery for the client’s artwork and lifestyle - colorful and social. Interlocked kitchen cabinetry with color LED lighting sets the mood for the entertaining and cooking hub.
A portal of light in the hallway washes the space in color.
Large scale sliding panels hold the biggest paintings and enclose the bedroom. Slide open the panels and the bedroom opens completely to the sitting area.
House parties are a regular event here and inspired many of our design decisions. The front door opens directly into the kitchen - the center of party action. I designed the cabinetry as a geometric composition that plays off the art and the feel of a gallery home.
Previously, a window of frosted glass block punctuated the hallway. Unfortunately, it overlooked a perpetually dark courtyard and illuminated nothing. I changed this into an art installation of light. With its multiple settings, one can rotate through a selection of colors to wash the space in colored light, instantly changing the mood and feel of the space. The portal is seen here in lime green.
The bedroom is enclosed by large scale sliding panels which double as art walls. The walls may be closed while entertaining guests and opened to completely integrate the bedroom and living room into one open space.