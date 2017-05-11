Featured in DWELL January/February 2018 Issue: Mod World: Kitchens and Baths on the Cutting Edge

Imagined as a gallery for the client’s artwork and lifestyle - colorful and social. Interlocked kitchen cabinetry with color LED lighting sets the mood for the entertaining and cooking hub.

A portal of light in the hallway washes the space in color.

Large scale sliding panels hold the biggest paintings and enclose the bedroom. Slide open the panels and the bedroom opens completely to the sitting area.