Art and Light

By Andrew Mikhael Architect
Featured in DWELL January/February 2018 Issue: Mod World: Kitchens and Baths on the Cutting Edge

Imagined as a gallery for the client’s artwork and lifestyle - colorful and social. Interlocked kitchen cabinetry with color LED lighting sets the mood for the entertaining and cooking hub.

A portal of light in the hallway washes the space in color.

Large scale sliding panels hold the biggest paintings and enclose the bedroom. Slide open the panels and the bedroom opens completely to the sitting area.

Modern home with Kitchen, Colorful Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Undermount Sink.
Modern home with Kitchen, Colorful Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Range, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. House parties are a regular event here and inspired many of our design decisions. The front door opens directly into the kitchen - the center of party action. I designed the cabinetry as a geometric composition that plays off the art and the feel of a gallery home.

Modern home with Bath Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Ceramic Tile Wall, and Two Piece Toilet. Previously, a window of frosted glass block punctuated the hallway. Unfortunately, it overlooked a perpetually dark courtyard and illuminated nothing. I changed this into an art installation of light. With its multiple settings, one can rotate through a selection of colors to wash the space in colored light, instantly changing the mood and feel of the space. The portal is seen here in lime green.

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. The bedroom is enclosed by large scale sliding panels which double as art walls. The walls may be closed while entertaining guests and opened to completely integrate the bedroom and living room into one open space.

Modern home with Bath Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Vessel Sink, Corner Shower, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Porcelain Tile Wall, and One Piece Toilet.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Accent Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Bath Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Full Shower, Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Two Piece Toilet, and Ceramic Tile Wall.
Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Light Hardwood Floor.

