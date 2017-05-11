Arnaz-Ball Residence
Live like you’re on the silver screen by staying in Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s former Southern California home. The estate is newly remodeled, but still preserves its retro charm through all the mid-century accents and features. A uniquely shaped swimming pool to sunbathe by, and two-car carport accompany the home on this charmingly vintage property.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
A stone fireplace adds warmth to the large living area.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Style
Midcentury
Square Feet
2400
