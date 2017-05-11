Apartment in Ahuehuetes Norte

By Taller David Dana
Apartment in Ahuehuetes Norte
Located in a residential building in Bosques de las Lomas, the design process for this apartment was approached from a sober perspective in architecture, a monochrome scale interrupted by color accents provided by vegetation and subtle details in the furniture. The composition aspires to reflect a timeless space capable of providing comfort and sense for those who inhabit it.

One of the compositional axes of the project was the consideration of the panoramic views to the exterior that are framed by the abundant vegetation, a main characteristic of the area, a factor that influenced the configuration of the two levels of the apartment, having as a main objective the creation of an inner atmosphere, comfortable and in harmony with the elements that surround it.

Accessing the ground floor you are welcomed by a bold and striking marble element. Taking advantage of the length of the main space, the living room and dining room visually communicate and complement each other by their relationship with the terrace and the views to the outside, generated by large windows. The relationship of the kitchen with the dining room is achieved through a set of fine glass doors, which generates a convergence between the two spaces, and at the same time, a set of views becomes present thanks to the reflections created by the vertical garden that decorates the far end of the dining room .

The configuration established on the upper floor integrates private spaces, in which the finishing palette reflects a sober and comfortable atmosphere. Within this level, the family room becomes a meeting point for complementary spaces, which can function as a common or private space. The exhibition of contrasts in the space are noted by materials such as marble and wood, concrete and steel, these materials come together to create a dynamic set that preserves a coherent color range and some details that contribute to a sensitive and balanced image.

The main bedroom stands out for its composition of materials and warm tones, having communication to the outside through the terrace and granting an interesting visual of the surrounding vegetation. On the other side of the space is the main bathroom, which acts as a link between the bedroom and a large walk in closet, however at the same time delimits the space through an inked glass and a series of blinds.

At the main access, a bold and striking marble element decorates the space

Interior staircase

The fireplace creates an interesting game of lights and shadows

Local furniture and decoration was considered

Relation between exterior and interior spaces

A vertical garden decorates the far end of the dining room.

Dining room

A set of fine glass doors connects the kitchen with the dining room

A game of reflections becomes present with the large windows and the vertical garden

Living room

The composition aspires to reflect a timeless space

A steel bookcase designed by the firm divides the space

The upper floor integrates private and common spaces

The family room becomes a meeting point

The finishing palette reflects a comfortable atmosphere

 The main bedroom stands out for its warm tones

Main bathroom

A large walking closet

