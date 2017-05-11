Lines are blurred between the indoors and outdoors in this modern retreat built around a 100-year-old tree.

When conceptualizing a modern and functional residence for their clients in Mérida, Mexico, local firm Taller Estilo Arquitectura imagined a home that would connect so intimately with the environment that it would become a part of it. It was immediately clear that the residents, a young couple, would need to overhaul the existing home on the property to make it functional and relevant to their lifestyle. Above all, the couple requested a dynamic home, open to regional, climatic, and cultural elements. Taller Estilo Arquitectura embraced these requests, creating a series of interconnected indoor-outdoor spaces that encourage dialogue with nature.