An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas Station

By Dwell
An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas Station
View Photos

The Berlin-based publication Freunde von Freunden visited gallerist Juerg Judin at his home, a converted gas station in Schöneberg. We share a few images of the amazing structure here.

Make sure to catch the full interview at FvF.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Mid-Century Building Type. Judin was fascinated by the abandoned gas station ever since he first discovered it in 1992. At the time, it had been unused for seven years. He finally purchased it in 2005 and transformed it into a one-of-a-kind residence. Photo of An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas StationView Photos

Judin was fascinated by the abandoned gas station ever since he first discovered it in 1992. At the time, it had been unused for seven years. He finally purchased it in 2005 and transformed it into a one-of-a-kind residence.

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. "I wanted to preserve the canopy, the sales space, the garage door, everything," Judin tells FvF. "It wasn’t until later that I realized there was also still space for a garden." Photo 2 of An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas StationView Photos

"I wanted to preserve the canopy, the sales space, the garage door, everything," Judin tells FvF. "It wasn’t until later that I realized there was also still space for a garden."

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, and Table. "When I was furnishing the place, I made sure it’d also be a good place for art," Judin tells FvF. "After that, I considered my other passions: cooking, for example. My kitchen is the heart and center of the house." Photo 3 of An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas StationView Photos

"When I was furnishing the place, I made sure it’d also be a good place for art," Judin tells FvF. "After that, I considered my other passions: cooking, for example. My kitchen is the heart and center of the house."

"It’s a true luxury to have a house with a garden in the middle of the city. That surely played a part in pushing for the conversion of the gas station into a home," he says. Photo 4 of An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas Station modern homeView Photos

"It’s a true luxury to have a house with a garden in the middle of the city. That surely played a part in pushing for the conversion of the gas station into a home," he says.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, and Track Lighting. When he moved in, Judin noticed that his existing furniture fit right into the new space—many pieces are also from the '50s. See more images here. Photo 5 of An Incredible Home Inside a 1950s Gas StationView Photos

When he moved in, Judin noticed that his existing furniture fit right into the new space—many pieces are also from the '50s. See more images here.

Credits

Posted By
Dwell
@dwell

Overview

Location
  • Berlin, Berlin, Germany