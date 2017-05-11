Ed was not a very good driver. However, what he lacked in driving skills, he more than made up for with his designs. The elegant tulip carport he dreamt up for this home affirms his extraordinary genius, invoking Eero Saarinen, creator of the renowned Knoll furniture series. Very few architects are able to take full control of their work. Ed's clients, on the other hand, consummately trusted his vision and let him take them to the world of his imagination. Thus, each Ed Dreier home is a piece of art. His homes are living sculptures, and with a little luck and a lot of perseverance, you may just have the chance to inhabit one someday. Much like the glass homes made famous by iconic architects Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, this skin and bones architecture creates fluid space. It is an organism of glass enclosures, with a skeletal structure of steel. The floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow the outdoor greenery itself to become the visual boundary of the interior space. Eyeing the view from the living room, one can imagine sitting at the edge of a terrace in the jungles of Yelapa, where life is breezy and expansive. Tree-tangled vistas like this are a waning commodity. This is a place of beautiful refuge, certainly worth more than the price of gold. This is arguably one of the finest homes Ed ever designed. You approach the home with a sense of peace, knowing that every little architectural detail has been perfectly considered. Even the curvature of the stairs leaves you with a sense of floating down each step. Just enough updates have been made to the home to make it relevant for today's living, while still maintaining the full integrity of Ed's vision. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get into a space this special. This home is elegant beyond its time. This is not just mid-century, this is timeless.