Located in Desert Hot Springs—often referred to as California’s Spa City—this award-winning, midcentury modern hotel and spa ranks among the top 50 leading boutique hotels in the world.

Thoughtfully renovated with careful consideration for its original design details of 1954, when Desert Hot Springs was a playground known for its curative waters, the eight-bedroom hotel exudes classic midcentury charm at every turn. Centered around a sprawling geothermal pool, the rooms boast expansive windows showcasing picturesque desert views, including three with far-reaching views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Each room is complete with a well-appointed kitchen, Frette linens, towels and robes.

Sourced from the property’s own hot water well at 165-degrees, the spa’s natural mineral water is internationally renowned, while a 90-degree mineral water pool and 104-degree spa is rejuvenating for the body and mind. Gracious, open courtyards studded with palm trees provide ample space for dining, lounging and socializing between treatments.

Sagewater Spa’s signature services include expert in-room massages, facials and intuitive readings. Only 15 minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert and 45-minutes from the immense beauty and adventure of Joshua Tree National Park, the hotel is perfectly sited for exploring all the California desert offers.

Offered at $1,995,000

Represented by Eric Lavey and Marc Sanders

Eric Lavey: 424.233.0920

Marc Sanders: 760.218.1999