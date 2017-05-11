Pack your caftan and get ready to lounge poolside at this elegantly designed contemporary Moroccan villa only 15 minutes from the Medina of Marrakech.

Designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni, a former colleague of Philippe Starck who has offices in both Paris and Marrakech, the Amizmiz House sits on two tranquil acres of garden-like land. It offers peace and tranquility, while also being perfectly situated for exploring the city.