Amizmiz House

By
Amizmiz House
View Photos

$1,233 per night

House10 guests5bd5ba
Marrakesh, Marrakesh-Safi, Morocco
Book This

Pack your caftan and get ready to lounge poolside at this elegantly designed contemporary Moroccan villa only 15 minutes from the Medina of Marrakech.

Designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni, a former colleague of Philippe Starck who has offices in both Paris and Marrakech, the Amizmiz House sits on two tranquil acres of garden-like land. It offers peace and tranquility, while also being perfectly situated for exploring the city.

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Table. Photo of Amizmiz HouseView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, and Back Yard. The resort-like atmosphere of the home set on a two acre garden, is magnified by the stunning indoor-outdoor pool. Photo 2 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The resort-like atmosphere of the home set on a two acre garden, is magnified by the stunning indoor-outdoor pool.

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, and Wood. The grand entrance to Amizmiz House in Marrakesh. Photo 3 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The grand entrance to Amizmiz House in Marrakesh.

Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Ottomans, Recessed Lighting, Two-Sided Fireplace, Coffee Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Sofa. The whole house is air-conditioned and for the winter there is central heating and a fireplace for guests to enjoy. Photo 4 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The whole house is air-conditioned and for the winter there is central heating and a fireplace for guests to enjoy.

Modern home with Living Room, Shelves, Sofa, Bar, Stools, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, Rug Floor, and Ottomans. The home features five bedrooms and comfortably sleeps ten. Photo 5 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The home features five bedrooms and comfortably sleeps ten.

Modern home with Storage Room and Shelves Storage Type. Photo 6 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos
Modern home with Doors, Interior, Swing Door Type, and Wood. Photo 7 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Table Lighting, Rug Floor, Bed, and Lamps. The home features five bedrooms and comfortably sleeps ten. Photo 8 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The home features five bedrooms and comfortably sleeps ten.

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, Concrete Floor, Concrete Wall, and Soaking Tub. Photo 9 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Corner Fireplace, Bench, and Coffee Tables. Photo 10 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, and Back Yard. The resort-like atmosphere of the home set on a two acre garden, is magnified by the stunning indoor-outdoor pool. Photo 11 of Amizmiz HouseView Photos

The resort-like atmosphere of the home set on a two acre garden, is magnified by the stunning indoor-outdoor pool.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Imaad Rahmouni
Photographer
  • The Modern House
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 1000

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell