Amizmiz House
Pack your caftan and get ready to lounge poolside at this elegantly designed contemporary Moroccan villa only 15 minutes from the Medina of Marrakech.
Designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni, a former colleague of Philippe Starck who has offices in both Paris and Marrakech, the Amizmiz House sits on two tranquil acres of garden-like land. It offers peace and tranquility, while also being perfectly situated for exploring the city.
The resort-like atmosphere of the home set on a two acre garden, is magnified by the stunning indoor-outdoor pool.
The grand entrance to Amizmiz House in Marrakesh.
The whole house is air-conditioned and for the winter there is central heating and a fireplace for guests to enjoy.
The home features five bedrooms and comfortably sleeps ten.
Credits
- Imaad Rahmouni
- The Modern House