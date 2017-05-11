Amidst fluttering dune grasses and windswept pines, iconic architects, Bates Masi have meticulously designed and constructed a home-taking cues from its surroundings and celebrating local history.

The elevated landscaping is brilliant and captures the myriad of panoramic views encompassing the sweeping dunes, natural reserve, ocean and surrounding historical architecture. The most significant adjacent building, The Amagansett Life Saving Station, has served as a local landmark for over a century, and has provided aesthetic and structural inspiration for the design of the home.

The home features incredible indoor/outdoor living spaces, multiple decks, and a very unique and impossible to reproduce guest house.