Alphabet Townhouse
Perched on the third floor of a NW Portland Alphabet District townhouse, this light and bright master bath delivers beauty and efficiency through clever storage solutions and visibly textured materials. We left the exposed edges of our porcelain hex tile raw to counterbalance the highly ordered pattern and to give our adventurous client a spin on traditional tile-setting.
Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio uploaded Alphabet Townhouse through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Interior Design
Builder
- JDL Development
Photographer
- Leah Verwey Photography