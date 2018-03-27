Alphabet Townhouse

By Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
Alphabet Townhouse
View Photos

Perched on the third floor of a NW Portland Alphabet District townhouse, this light and bright master bath delivers beauty and efficiency through clever storage solutions and visibly textured materials. We left the exposed edges of our porcelain hex tile raw to counterbalance the highly ordered pattern and to give our adventurous client a spin on traditional tile-setting.

Credits

Posted By
Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
@guggenheimarchitecturedesignstudio
Builder
  • JDL Development
Photographer
  • Leah Verwey Photography

Overview