This home is built by the famed Alexander Construction company and sits on a quiet street in the center of the famed Racquet Club Estates neighborhood.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Palm Springs mountains from the northwest facing private hedged yard. The midcentury home features vaulted arched ceilings, with beautifully restored features all modernized for today's expectations of fine finishes and design.

This Alexander Deluxe vacation home for rent is spacious, open and bright with a spacious outdoor dining area just off the kitchen. The entire house screams Palm Springs and is showcased by modern furnishings and well planned designer lighting throughout.