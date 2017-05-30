This new construction home is on an corner infill lot in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. In this home, as with all West Architecture Studio projects, there is an emphasis on very site-specific design and seamless integration of the home with the outdoors. Careful consideration and emphasis of landscape design and elements is a priority here as with all of our projects.

The very exposed corner lot raised slightly above street level meant that most sides of the home are fairly visually exposed so it was even more important here than normal to insure that no elevation of the home was secondary in design or material. The glass “box” entry addresses the house's corner condition. A play of varying floor levels in the home provides spatial interest and distinguishes room functions in the home without having to use walls to do so. Despite large areas of window glass, passive solar design strategies such as very large overhangs, deep inset windows, and careful window placement insure great interior light though with relatively modest solar energy gain.

On the side street elevation, a “floating” architectural frame element echoes a similar one on the front but remains open to provide solar protection to a second-floor rooftop deck. A large architecturally-integrated planter separated from the dining room by a seamless glass wall blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor - bringing a sense of garden connection to a space that is raised well above grade level.



Some other notable features of the home include:

- Increased energy-efficiency through use of 2x6 exterior walls and foam insulation throughout the home.

- Passive solar design through accurate computer modeling

- Thermally-broken window frames

- Solid oak siding milled from locally harvested storm trees is used as decorative elements. The wood is treated with an eco-friendly stain that gets its’ color from a natural chemical reaction with tannins in the wood.

- Rooftop deck with a fireplace and outdoor shower

- Wide plank black walnut floors and walnut cabinetry throughout

- Master Bath has custom-fabricated “floating” mirror that also acts as a tub filler by having the water come out of a small opening in the end of the mirror.

- Rainwater catchment system