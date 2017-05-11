A boutique hotel delivers stylish glamping to a California valley town with 11 decorated Airstreams.

Blessed with cinematic pink sunsets and a reputation for spiritual healing, the idyllic area of Ojai, California, has gained yet another reason for its appeal to city dwellers—Caravan Outpost. This unique hotel features a fleet of eleven refurbished Airstreams individually decked out with unique decor and amenities to make each camper different from the next.