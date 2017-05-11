Caravan Outpost

By
Caravan Outpost
View Photos

$285 per night

Room2 guests
Ojai, California
Book This

A boutique hotel delivers stylish glamping to a California valley town with 11 decorated Airstreams.

Blessed with cinematic pink sunsets and a reputation for spiritual healing, the idyllic area of Ojai, California, has gained yet another reason for its appeal to city dwellers—Caravan Outpost. This unique hotel features a fleet of eleven refurbished Airstreams individually decked out with unique decor and amenities to make each camper different from the next.

Modern home with Exterior, Airstream Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away. Photo of Caravan OutpostView Photos

Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away.

Modern home with Exterior, Airstream Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away. Photo 2 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away.

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Trees, Back Yard, and Boulders. As with all great glamping destinations, the Outpost prioritizes comfort, offering plush beds with colorful quilts and all the modern tech hookups needed. Photo 3 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

As with all great glamping destinations, the Outpost prioritizes comfort, offering plush beds with colorful quilts and all the modern tech hookups needed.

Modern home with Exterior, Airstream Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. In addition to the kitchenette, booth area, and wardrobe, every Airstream has a compact bathroom. Full-size showers and bathrooms are also available in a separate building. Photo 4 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

In addition to the kitchenette, booth area, and wardrobe, every Airstream has a compact bathroom. Full-size showers and bathrooms are also available in a separate building.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, and Ceiling Lighting. The hotel even offers packaged deals and day excursions, including surfing and rock climbing, as well as wine tastings. Photo 5 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

The hotel even offers packaged deals and day excursions, including surfing and rock climbing, as well as wine tastings.

Modern home with Kitchen, Drop In Sink, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Metal Counter, and Wall Oven. With its peaceful environment and abundance of amenities, Caravan Outpost can comfortably accommodate the needs of guests for their entire stay. Photo 6 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

With its peaceful environment and abundance of amenities, Caravan Outpost can comfortably accommodate the needs of guests for their entire stay.

Modern home with Exterior, Airstream Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. The Airstreams are spaced far enough apart for privacy, and each one comes with its own private patio and hammock. Photo 7 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

The Airstreams are spaced far enough apart for privacy, and each one comes with its own private patio and hammock.

Modern home with Exterior, Airstream Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Restaurants also cater directly to the trailers. But for the travelers wanting to explore on their own, the hotel offers complimentary teal cruisers. Photo 8 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

Restaurants also cater directly to the trailers. But for the travelers wanting to explore on their own, the hotel offers complimentary teal cruisers.

Modern home with Dining Room, Bench, Table, and Rug Floor. With prices that start at $179 per night, the Airstreams include a mix of vintage and new trailers, all of which are 28 feet long. Caravan Outpost can also be rented out for celebrations or retreats. Photo 9 of Caravan OutpostView Photos

With prices that start at $179 per night, the Airstreams include a mix of vintage and new trailers, all of which are 28 feet long. Caravan Outpost can also be rented out for celebrations or retreats.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • The Caravan Outpost

Overview

Location
  • Ojai, California
    • Structure
  • Mobile Home

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell