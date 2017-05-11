Assembled using the BONE Structure technology, this custom home on Acacia Avenue is not

only extremely energy efficient and highly ecological, but points the way to a future where all

homes are built to last.

The home features bay and canyon views floor-to-ceiling windows and a bright open interior. This home’s true beauty goes well beyond the surface. Custom designed on our 3D platform and machined in the same factories used by the automotive and aerospace industries, the BONE Structure steel technology that made this home possible produces very little waste during construction and can be assembled within days.

Located in Upper Rockridge, a quiet, upscale neighborhood just minutes from Elmwood and

Rockridge shops and restaurants.

- Five bedrooms including a spacious master suite with private deck.

- Four and a half baths with custom walnut vanities.

- Lower level features a family room, full bathroom, and a bedroom with private entrance.

- The main level has an expansive open floor plan with lovely views.

- The glass-enclosed stair and see-through fireplace, coupled with 12-foot high sliding doors and 40-foot wide deck, make this a perfect home for entertaining while remaining private and sheltered among the trees.

- Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and Thermador appliances.

- Two car garage with interior access.