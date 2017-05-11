A Stunning and Airy Modern Home in Brooklyn Asks $3.49M
This stunning home is unlike anything else offered on the Brooklyn market today. Welcome to this modern townhouse alternative that features 2,660 sq. ft. of indoor and over 4,000 sq. ft. of outdoor living space. 535 Dean Street originally built in 1927 once housed the printing facility for the New York Daily News.
See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...
Credits
Posted By
Photographer
- Warren Lewis Sotheby's International Realty
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Structure
Condo
Style
Modern
Square Feet
2660