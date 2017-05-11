Chalet Lac Gate
When architect Eric Tremblay of Boom Town was asked to construct this home in Harrington, Quebec, he was already familiar with the clients. He had recently completed a renovation of the couple’s Montreal apartment and now they were picturing a secluded vacation home that Tremblay would build from scratch. “We found this beautiful land bordering the lake with majestic cedars,” he said, and the site became the basis for a minimally intrusive design. Tremblay used the slope of the ground to influence the home’s six connecting layers, which unfold to a ground level that opens directly to the lake. The property is intended for two, but since the owners are new grandparents, it is also a place meant to entertain family and friends.
“The site was beautiful as it is,” architect Eric Tremblay said, and he wanted to build a home that had the least impact on the terrain as possible. The lake can be seen on either side of the house, and natural materials—like the Eramosa limestone coating on the exterior—were a priority during construction.
While the homeowners and their guests have plenty of opportunities to view the outdoors, thanks in large part to windows and doors by Alumilex, an abundance of cedars offers privacy from the outside looking in. “We wanted to cut the least amount of trees,” Tremblay said.
Tremblay chose materials that would reflect the natural setting, like the Polylam-C cedar siding from Prorez, used at the home’s entrance. The exterior floor finish is Montauk grey slate.
Low-impact materials were also used for the interior design, which is comprised primarily of concrete, glass, stone, wood, and steel. A palette of mostly light and neutral shades puts the attention on the views.
Continuity of exterior and interior materials can be seen in the living room, which is framed by the same Prorez cedar siding as outside. It complements a wood fireplace by Stûv, which is finished with bamboo verde stone and Montauk grey slate.
Raw wood planks were painted white and fitted next to a staircase and banister by Bättig Design. Matching chairs by Thayer Coggin sit atop a Crate and Barrel rug.
“The roof terrace accessed from the master bedroom is the sunniest place, naturally,” said Tremblay. A custom-made bed by Boom Town, Tremblay’s firm, is outfitted with linens by Kravet. Outdoor seating is by Jardin de Ville.
An Emily quartz bathtub by Caml-Tomlin is surrounded by Ceragres’ fade and frammenti tile.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.
Credits
- Luc Corbeil