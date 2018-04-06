Designed by renowned architect Michael Palladino of Richard Meier Partners (The Getty Center, the Burda and Arp Museums in Germany and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art), this architecturally significant modernist home is nestled in the picturesque wine country of California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

Set on 116 acres and showcasing dramatic views of the rolling hills and sun-kissed vineyards in every direction, the main home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A custom, wood plank curvilinear ceiling spans the living, dining and family rooms, shaped as a wave from 14 feet at the highest point and ending in expansive, clerestory windows capturing stunning vistas. A fully-appointed, eat-in chef’s kitchen opens to a serene outdoor dining and lounge area and flows to a private sitting room, library and exercise room.

Gracious living spaces offer a seamless indoor-outdoor connection, leading to expansive al fresco entertaining areas, including covered terraces, wisteria-laden porticos and a solar-heated, saltwater swimming pool, all perfectly situated toward breathtaking country views.

Located in the most coveted region of Santa Ynez Valley and surrounded by other 100-plus-acre ranches and vineyards, the residence perfectly merges art, architecture and the great outdoors for a living experience that is elevated, immersive and in perfect harmony with the natural environment.

Offered at $8,995,000

Represented by Billy Rose of The Agency

Billy Rose: 424.230.3702