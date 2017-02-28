A Kitchen for the Boys
Originally this house was a rabbit warren of tiny rooms, half of which were hardly being used. The boys who lived here had more or less learned to avoid the isolated rooms tucked out in the corners and lived primarily in the social, open center of the house. We adapted the house by blowing out all the walls on the upper floor to get a single, multi-use room better suited for their lifestyle of enjoying friends and family. Five jumbo skylights overhead fill the room with light.
Inside the newly created Garden Room
Large folding doors open up a new Garden room to the rear yard deck.
A narrow material palette keeps these large rooms from feeling too busy.
Tall ceiling and tall cabinets anchor this large multi-purpose room.
A long counter height island separates guests from kitchen.
Jumbo skylights open up the room to the sky and also hide built in speakers (can you see em?)
Light from a single south facing window adds warmth all day long.