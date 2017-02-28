Originally this house was a rabbit warren of tiny rooms, half of which were hardly being used. The boys who lived here had more or less learned to avoid the isolated rooms tucked out in the corners and lived primarily in the social, open center of the house. We adapted the house by blowing out all the walls on the upper floor to get a single, multi-use room better suited for their lifestyle of enjoying friends and family. Five jumbo skylights overhead fill the room with light.