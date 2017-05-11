Long before a 3,500-square-foot home stood on this secluded 12-acre site, this land was just a favorite campsite for two New Yorkers.

Once their children grew up and moved away, this New York couple—who work in the art and fashion industries—decided to build a gathering place for friends and family that reflected the natural beauty of their beloved getaway in Ghent. They wanted a home with a simple material palette that opened to views of the distant Catskills.

Co-principal Caleb Mulvena of Mapos met those needs while reducing the home's environmental impact: “Our primary goal was to maximize sustainable features by utilizing passive design principals, technology, and ultra-low-maintenance materials,” he says. The four-bedroom house features concrete flooring with radiant heating, LED lighting, and reclaimed wood. As part of the couple’s purchasing agreement, they still allow cattle from a neighboring farm to graze near their front door.