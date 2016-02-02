This 590-square-foot apartment was stripped down to admit sunlight and dramatically reveal forgotten surfaces.

Moscow-based Crosby Studios, headed by Harry Nuriev and Dmitry Vorontsov, opened up a stuffy Soviet era apartment and filled it with their firm's custom art and furnishings. Vorontsov explains, “In the early stages of the project, we decided on a light modern style, reminiscent of apartments and workshops of the Soviet intelligentsia. Some walls are white to contrast the other rough, unplastered walls. We decided to keep some of the walls and partitions ‘nude’.” The resulting apartment, which took only four months to renovate for their young couple clients, features a series of prominent textures throughout: rough plaster, brick, oak herringbone floors, rust-washed concrete, and tile. In terms of sight and touch, Crosby Studios’ unique take on brutalist interior design makes for a dynamic experience.